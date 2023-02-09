Brigid Cooney (nee McGrath), Waterford

Toureen, Ballymacarbry, Waterford

9th February 2023 peacefully at her residence in her 104th year surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband Jack and daughter Mary Flynn.

Sadly missed by her daughters Anne (Cullen), Patricia (Feeney) Rose (Holohan), Kate (Moloney), sons Jimmy and Paddy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives neighbours, careers and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Brigid’s Funeral will arrive at St Helena’s Church, The Nire on Sunday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.