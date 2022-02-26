Brigid (Bridie) Ryan (nee Lynch), Nenagh

Boolteeny, Dolla, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary formally of Traverstown, Dolla.

Peacefully at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny, 25th February 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Joseph.

Deeply regretted by sons Gerry, Denis, Enda, Martin and Joseph, Daughters Anne-Marie and Edel, her sisters Nora and Una, her 23 grandchildren and great-grand child, brothers-in-law Sean and Flannan sisters-in-law, Phyllis, Mary and Aggie, sons-in-law, Tom and Rody daughters-in -law Roisin, Nuala, Liz, Kathleen and Orla, nieces and nephews, extended family neighbours and many friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines.

Brigid’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ds0yM89MgY.

Requiem Mass on Monday in Silvermines Church at 1 o’clock with burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace.

