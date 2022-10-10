Brigid (Bríd) Corbett (Née Friel), Thurles & Donegal

Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles and formerly of Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal

Suddenly after a short illness.

Bríd will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Timothy (formerly Ballycurrane, Thurles), daughters Marguerita (Mags, Castleiney, Templemore) and Johannah (Staffordshire), sons Laurence (Gloucestershire) and John (Navan), grandchildren, daughters-in-law Susan and Jo, Mag’s partner William and Johannah’s partner James, brother Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (E41 WR92) on Tuesday 11th Oct. from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Wednesday 12th Oct. at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.