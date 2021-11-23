Brigid (Bea) Murphy nee Darmody, Thurles

Westcourt, Racecourse Road, Thurles

Peacefully in the care of St Theresa’s Nursing Home, Thurles.

Beloved wife of the late Pat.

Dearly loved and wonderful mum, granny, gran-gran.

Sadly missed by her loving family; sons Vincent and Edmund, daughters Marie Dinan and Eileen O’Brien (Galway), sons-in-law Richard and Denis, daughters-in-law Norma and Mary, granddaughters Sandra, Grace, Kiera, Laura, Donna, Michelle, Pamela and Danielle and her ten great-grandchildren, brother Michael Darmody (Waterford), sister in law Vourneen, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am which will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.