Bridie Tobin, New York & Cahir

New York & formerly of Clogheenafishogue, Kilcoran, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

At St Patrick’s Home, in Bronx, New York, on 18th September 2022.

Born in Ballylooby on 16th January 1927, Bridie worked for Cardinal Dalton Armagh before emigrating to USA where she worked for Mrs Saks in Manhatten until her retirement to the Bronx.

Daughter of the late James & Margaret Tobin predeceased by her brothers & sisters James, Maurice, Johanna (Condon) Margaret (Burke) Dan Johnny and Mary Ann.

Deeply regretted by her nephews Willie Burke, Bob Condon, niece Margaret Carrigan, grand nieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing on this Sunday evening, 25th September, from 5pm until 6pm at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir.

Funeral cortege arriving on Monday morning to St Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby, for 11am Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.