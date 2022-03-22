Bridie Ryan (nee Shelly), Clonmore

Dromard Hill and Loran, Clonmore.

Died peacefully at home on March 22nd.

Pre-deceased by her husband Denis and son Tom.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne and Catherine, son Mick, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at St. Anne’s Church Clonmore on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass in St. Anne’s Church Clonmore Friday at 2pm with interment in Templemore cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com