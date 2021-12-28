Bridie O’Donnell nee Fahey, Clonmel

St. Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel.

Peacefully on 25th December 2021 at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Brian, daughter Sharon, son Jason, grandchildren James, Jake, Jay, Molly and Tadgh, daughter in law Nicola, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Bridie Rest in Peace

Bridie’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Peter and Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery

House private please.

Family flowers only donation if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

