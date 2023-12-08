Bridie Mordaunt nee Murphy, Clonmel and Wexford

Davis Road, Clonmel and formerly Wexford Town.

Bridie, after a brief illness, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday night surrounded by her loving family. She is pre-deceased by her brothers George and Robert and sister Eileen. She will be forever loved and missed by her husband Brian, children Lizanne, George, Clare and Brian, her sister Peggy, grandchildren Rachel, Leah, Emily, Paul, Rebecca, George, James, Brian, Sam and Luke, great-grandchildren Ella and Luca. She is deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Paul and Emmet, daughters-in-law Anne and Triona, grandson-in-law Guy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private at all times please.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.