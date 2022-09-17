Bridie Griffin nee O’Connell, Thurles

Slievenamon Meadows, Thurles.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Under the wonderful care of Mary O’Connor and staff of Acorn Lodge, Nursing Home, Cashel. Predeceased by her husband Peter and daughter Kathy O’Brien.

Deeply regretted by her sons Martin, Peter and Kieran, daughters Pauline, Una and Miriam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Paddy and Joe, sister Mag, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Bridie’s Mass will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie