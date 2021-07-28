Bridie Greed nee Burke, Killea

Gurteen, Killea

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family in her 101st year. Predeceased by her husband Con, brothers Fr. Martin, Peter, Batt, John & Ned.

Deeply regretted by daughter Sr. Patricia, sons Neil, Eamonn, Dan, John & Fr. Pat, daughters in law Kathleen, Margo & Margaret, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in the family home (E41 V260) this Thursday evening from 4 to 8 o’clock.

Removal on Friday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonakenny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Please follow current government guidelines.

Bridie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com/player/

Messages of condolence for Bridie’s Family may be left on EJGrey.com

