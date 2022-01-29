Bridie Gorman (nee Purcell), Moyne

Lisdonowly, Moyne, County Tipperary.

28th January 2022, peacefully in the presence of loving family in South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel.

Wife of the late Rody, and loving mother to Rory, Tom, John, Trisha, Eamon and Breda, a loving mother-in-law to Gayle, Geraldine, Mary, John, Carmel and Clive. Deeply missed by her grandchildren Aisling, Aidan, David, Adam, Ciara, Grainne, Eoin, Aimee, Sophie, Alice, Rody, Leah, Charlie and Ella, by her sisters Sr Nano, Maura (Molumby) and her brother Fr Sean. Equally missed by her sisters and brothers-in-law and by her extended family, friends, carers and neighbours.

Sadly predeceased by her brothers Patrick and Tommy.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday January 30th.

Removal to St Mary’s Church, Moyne for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Monday (31st January 2022).

Burial afterwards at St Mary’s cemetery, Moyne.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Bridie’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.churchcamliev.ie/moynetempletuohyparish.

