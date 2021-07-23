Bridie Gorman nee Butler, Thurles

Lisduff, Thurles

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her husband Jackie and grandchildren John & Katie Ryan.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Matthew & Michael, daughters Kathleen Ryan (Littleton) & Margaret Bourke (Upperchurch), grandchildren Thomas, Maggie, Anna, Sarah, Paul, Ellen & Indira, great-granddaughter Emilia, Maggie’s partner Shane, sons in law Tom Ryan & Tom Bourke, daughter in law Majella, brother Matt, relatives & friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Saturday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Bridie’s funeral service will take place on Sunday at 1 o’clock followed by cremation.

Bridie’s Funeral Service can be viewed live on www.premieravproductions.com/bridie/

Messages of condolences may be left on www.ejgrey.com

