Bridie Gavin nee Griffin, Nenagh and Thurles

St. Conlon’s Road, Nenagh and formerly of Parnell Street, Thurles

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, recently predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend Ger, loving mother of Deirdre, Marion, Claire, Gerry and Brendan.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mai Griffin and her husband Tommy, sons-in-law Peter Moynan, Dermot Dolan and Michael Ryder, daughters-in-law Carmel Deacon and Niamh Droney, her adored grandchildren Sinead, Roisín, Jamie, Niamh, Eva, Mark, Diarmuid, Jill, Liam, Ruth, Emma and Aoife, sister-in-law Bridie Gavin, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours, her carers and many friends.

Reposing on Friday at her home (E45 CY59), from 3pm until 7pm.

Funeral departing her home on Saturday at 10.15, via Sarsfield Street and Mitchel Street, to arrive for Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11am, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, with adherence to face covering and no handshaking.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Suaimhneas Cancer Support Centre, Nenagh.

May she Rest in Peace.

