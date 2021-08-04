Bridie Devereaux nee Sullivan, Cahir

Grangemore, Cahir

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, sister Peg, brothers, Jim, Mike and Tom.

Died peacefully in her 89th year in the wonderful care of St. Martha’s nursing home Toureen.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons John, Michael, Pat, James, Frank, Willie and Joe, daughters Phil and Breda, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends

Bridie’s Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Thursday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s church Cahir for mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral

Family flowers only. House private please

