Bridie Brophy (nee Kennedy), Nenagh & Borrisoleigh

Knockalton, Nenagh and formerly of Mountkinane, Borrisoleigh.

May 29th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by her parents Pat and Nonie Kennedy and her baby brother Christopher, beloved wife of Mick and loving mother of Jean and Michael.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, her brothers and sisters John, Joan, Pat, Gerard and Mary, son-in-law Francis Bourke, daughter-in-law Evelyn, her adored grandchildren Elsie and Christopher, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can view it on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre www.milfordcarecentre.ie.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.