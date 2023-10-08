Bridie Barrett, Silvermines

Late of Silvermines Nenagh & Middleline Mountshannon Co.Clare.

Peacefully in her 91st year, surrounded by her beloved family on Oct 7th 2023. Predeceased by her husband Timmy, brothers Jack, Paddy & Martin and Sister Mary. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Gerry, Moira, Tom, Tadgh, Nuala & Sean. Daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, her 14 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins , relatives, neighbours and friends. May Bridie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Monday evening from 5 o;c with removal at 7 o’c to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines at 7.30 o’c. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11 o’c. Livestream details to follow. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

“The Barrett family would like to acknowledge the great care and kindness shown to Bridie by all at St.Paul’s Nursing home Dooradoyle Limerick. For this they are very grateful”