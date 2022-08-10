Bridget Sherlock nee McLoughlin, Thurles and Clonmel

Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles and late of Marlfield, Clonmel.

August 9th 2022, (peacefully) at the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Beloved daughter of the late James and Mary and sister of the late Mary Jo, Seamus and John.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Anne, brother Eddie, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Thursday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home , Kilcommon from 5.30 to 7.30.

Removal on Friday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 with burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon

Bridget’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on https://funeralslive.ie/brigid-sherlock/

“ May She Rest in Peace”