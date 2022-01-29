Bridget Ryan (nee Toohey, formerly Bray), Burgess

Bridget Ryan, nee Toohey, formerly Bray

Scragg, Burgess, Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

January 28th 2022, peacefully, predeceased by her beloved husbands Paddy Bray and Jack Ryan and her brother Pat Toohey. Deeply regretted by her relatives, the Bray and Ryan families, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 4pm, with Rosary at 5.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday to Boher Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Killoscully Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence