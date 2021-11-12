Bridget Ryan nee O’Dowd, Thurles

Moyne Road, Thurles.

Died peacefully on November 12th after a short illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the staff of the High Dependency Unit of University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her sisters Margaret, Janie, Josie, Mary and Kathleen. Will be sadly missed by her loving family; devoted husband Liam, daughters Gillian (Gleeson), Norma (Fahey) and Cáit, son Richard, grandchildren Jack, Katelyn, Ryan, Liam, Callum, Rachel and Aoife, sons in law Conor and John, daughter in law Caroline, sister Eileen (Bourke), brothers Pakie and Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 13th November, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday, 14th November, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please continue wearing face masks and avoid shaking hands.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence