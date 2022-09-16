Bridget Reale née O’Mahony, Hospital and New Inn

4 Knockainey Road, Hospital, Co. Limerick and formerly of New Inn, Golden

Retired Sacristan.

Bridget passed away peacefully 15th September at the Mercy University Hospital Cork.

Predeceased by her husband John (Duffy), sons Simon & John (Capper).

Sadly missed by her loving family Sr. Brigid, Carolyn, Pat, Tom, Betty, Alice, Derek, Rita, Christy, Lorraine, Dessie, Fergal & Eddie, sons in law, daughters in law, brother Tommy, sisters Tess, Rita & Mary, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, brother in law, sister in law, nieces nephews, cousins family relatives and friends.

Bridget will be reposing at Davern’s Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) this Sunday from 4.30pm until 6pm.

Funeral cortege will arrive at St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital on Monday at 11.20am for 11.30am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Flowers welcome, or donations, in lieu, to the Mercy University Hospital, if desired.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace