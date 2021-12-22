Bridget Purcell nee Fitzpatrick, Gortnahoe and Thurles

Crossogues, Gortnahoe and formerly Ballycurrane, Thurles.

Died peacefully on December 21st after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her parents James and Bridget, brothers Paddy, Tommy and Willie, sisters Kathleen and Nellie.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, husband Jimmy, sons Jimmy, Tom, Martin, PJ and John, daughter Breda, grand-daughter Staceylee, daughter-in-law Ciara, sisters Mary and Joan, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm, arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery, Gortnahoe.

