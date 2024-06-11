Bridget O’Dwyer nee Kennedy, Borrisoleigh and Rearcross

Currabaha, Borrisoleigh, Thurles and formerly of Foilduff, Rearcross.

Bridget is predeceased by her husband Michael Joseph and her son Rory.

Sadly missed by her sons Willie John, Francis, Donnacha, Michéal and Seamus, daughters Maura, Brid, Kathleen, Eilish, Therese, Noreen, Christena and Patricia. grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in laws, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (E45 H673) on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the old cemetery Templederry.

Bridget’s Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/