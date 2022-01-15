Bridget O’Brien (née Geary) , Ballyporeen & Fingerpost

Lower Main Street, Ballyporeen and formerly Fingerpost.

Reposing at her son John’s residence at Coolentallagh, Ballyporeen, (E21VK46) on Sunday the 16th January from 2pm to 4:30pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday 17th January at 12 noon in The Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Please adhere to current covid-19 restrictions.

