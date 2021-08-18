Bridget Lloyd Nee Butler

The Furze, Thurles and formerly Williamstown, The Commons, Ballingarry.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her husband Sean. Will be sadly missed by her daughters Breda, Mary, Barbara, Serena and Christina, son John, grandchildren, sons in law Thomas, David, Stephen, Darren and Bill, daughter in law Eleanor, brothers Anthony, George, Kevin and John, sisters Mary, Anne, Theresa, Helen, Patricia and Frances, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, for family and friends on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

