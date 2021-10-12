Bridget Kelly nee Hayes – Dunkerrin

4 Frankfurt Drive, Dunkerrin, Birr, Co Offaly.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Private removal on Thursday to St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s Church, Dunkerrin for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery Dunkerrin.

