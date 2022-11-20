Bridget Keegan, Burncourt, Formally Kilshanna, Mitchelstown

On November 19th, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the exceptional care of the staff at Amberley Nursing Home, Fermoy, Bridget (nee Roche). Predeceased by her husband Patrick, sister Mary Dolan(London), brother Davy Roche ( Mitchelstown) and brother in law Johnny Cleary.

Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary (Connolly), son in law Seán, adored grandsons Shane and Cieran, sister Margaret Cleary, sister in law Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Bridget’s funeral cortege will leave the funeral home at 10:20am on Tuesday for Requiem mass in Burncourt Church at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.