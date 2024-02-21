Bridget Hanrahan nee Commins, Mullinahone

Bridget Hanrahan (nee Commins), Fanningsbog , Mullinahone, Tipperary.

Bridget passed peacefully through the veil on February 20th at St. Luke’s Hospital, County Kilkenny, after a short illness, borne with the grace that our beautiful Mam personified in every way throughout her life. Predeceased by her husband Michael, son Pat, brothers John, Pa and Tom.

Darling Bridget will be deeply mourned by her her children Mary, Willie, Fiona, Val and Mick, her loving sister Elizabeth her sons and daughters in Law, Tom, Kate, Mickey and Wanda, her adoring grandchildren Caitriona, Sarah , Casey, Holly , Christopher, Erin and Michael, sister in law Kathleen, brother in Law Joe, nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, lovely neighbours and a wide circle of friends

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence Fanningsbog , Mullinahone, Tipperary (E41D406) on Friday February 23rd from 4pm until 7pm

Requiem Mass Saturday February 24th in St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler arriving for 11am followed by burial afterwards in Ninemilehouse Cemetery.

For those who would have liked to attend but cannot, you may view Bridget’s Funeral Mass on: https://irishlivestream.com/viewingroom1

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny

House private Saturday morning please.