Moneygall and late of the post office Moneygall.

Reposing in Donovan’s funeral home, Moneygall on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm to Moneygall church to arrive at 8.30pm.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment in Cloughjordan church grounds.

No flowers by request, donations if desired to Stewards Care Palmerstown Disability services and support organisation.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the Dunkerrin Parish facebook page.