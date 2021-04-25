Bridget Byrne (nee Walsh), Thurles & Co. Waterford

Collins Park, Thurles and formerly from Moonminane, Clonea Power, Co Waterford.

In her 93year. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Philly. Deeply regretted by her family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan Funeral Home for family and close friends on Monday 26th April from 7pm to 9pm (with strict adherence to face coverings and social distancing).

Bridget’s funeral cortége will leave her residence on Tuesday 27th at 10.15am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery.

Numbers are limited to 25 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence