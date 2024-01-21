Bridget “Bunty” Lonergan, Clerihan

Bridget “Bunty” Lonergan (née O’Halloran)

Newchapel, Clerihan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully on the 20th January 2024 at her residence.

Predeceased by her Husband John (Footballer)

Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren ,great-great –grandchildren, sister in law Josie, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bunty Rest in Peace

Reposing at Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St. Clonmel on Monday from 4pm to 7pm

Bunty’s funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12noon in St. Michael’s Church Clerihan followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.