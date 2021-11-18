Bridget (Bridie) Walsh, Cahir & Thurles

Cahir Abbey Upper, Cahir and formerly Ard Mhuire, Thurles.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles.

Predeceased by her parents Richard and Madge.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; brother Eamonn, sisters Maureen, Margaret, Teresa, Nora and Anne, nephews, nieces, brothers in law Tom and John, cousins, Ardeen community and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, 19th November, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 20th November, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

