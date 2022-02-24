Bridget (Bridie) Shockledge nee Phelan, Kilsheelan and Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes, UK and formerly Ballydine, Kilsheelan.

Bridie slipped away from this life peacefully late on Thursday evening 17th February, at home surrounded by her loving family as she wished.

Bridie will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her daughters Deborah and Joanne, sister Eileen and brother Tom, sons in law Tom and Sean, grandchildren Katie, Sophie, Olivia and Millie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her sister Mary and brothers Johnny and Ned.

Requiem Mass and burial at 12pm on Thursday 17th March in St Mary’s Catholic Church, Aspley Hill, Woburn Sands, Bucks. MK17 8NN

“May she Rest in Eternal Peace”

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence