Bridget (Bridie) Shelly, Thurles

Clongour, and formerly Parnell St, Thurles

In her 105th year. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her devoted family and carers. Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Hugh, brothers Timmy and Michael, sister Eileen (Bowe). Deeply regretted by her loving family; nephews Michael Bowe and his wife Abbie, Br Gregory Bowe, niece Mary Butler and her husband Tom, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great-grand-nephews, great-grand-nieces, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 6th July from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday 7th July at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.