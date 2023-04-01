Bridget (Bridie) Shanahan nee Prout, Ballina

Boher, Ballina, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ryehill, Ballinderry

March 31st 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Billy and loving mother of Michael, Stephen, Donnchadh and William. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, Martina, Barbara and Leisa, her adored grandchildren, Conor, Thomas, Oliver, Liam, Zac, Mairtín, Neil and Billy, sister Lilly, brothers Billy, Pat and Peter, extended family, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93), from 5pm until 7.15pm, followed by removal to Boher Church (V94 H228) arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in Our Lady & St. Lua Church Grounds, Ballina. Bridie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on (link to follow).

Family flowers only.

The family would like to acknowledge the care and attention that Bridie received from the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.