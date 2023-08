Main Street, Shinrone, Birr, Co Offaly.

Deeply regretted by her sisters, nieces, extended family members, very good neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30 arriving in St. Mary’s Church, Shinrone at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.