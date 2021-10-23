Bridget “Bridie” Cronin nee Butler, Kilcommon, Nenagh and London

Coumnagella, Kilcommon, Thurles, Nenagh and late of Southgate, London.

October 22nd 2021, passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick, in her 97th year.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Donal, her brothers Nicholas and Matthew and her sister Nora.

Sadly missed by her brother P.J., sisters Sr. Mary Raphael and Margaret, her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her companions at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, her relations and many friends.

Reposing on Saturday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon Cross from 5 to 7.30pm.

Arriving on Sunday to The Church of the Little Flower, Curreeney for Funeral Mass at 1 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Bridie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://funeralslive.ie/bridget-cronin/

