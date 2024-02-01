Bridget (Bride) O’Callaghan (nee Dunne), Clonmel

Rathronan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Peacefully after a short illness.

Predeceased by her husband Pat and brother Frank.

Bride will be dearly missed by her daughter Katherine, son-in-law Pat, brothers Martin and Paddy, sister Kate, nephews, nieces, extended family and great friends.

May Bride Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home from 5pm – 7pm on Friday 2nd February 2024.

Bride’s Funeral mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday 3rd February 2024 in St. John the Baptist Church Lisronagh and burial afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery, Clonmel.

Family Flowers only Donations if desired to St. Theresa Hospital Clogheen.