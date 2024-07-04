Bridget (Breda) Barnett nee Kennedy, Clonmel

Pinewood Drive, Kilmacomma, Clonmel and late of Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel, Co Tipperary.

Breda passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday evening surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Glenn, Des, Brendan and Rory, she will be sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren Alan, Emily, William, Christoper, David, Heather, Paul and Riain, brothers Edmond and Michael, sister Terry, daughters-in-law Nicola, Clodagh, Jennifer and Michelle, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.