Bridget (Biddy) McGrath nee Toomey, Loughmore

Castlequarter, Loughmore.

4th April 2023 (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Phil.

Deeply regretted by her Daughters Catherine (Ryan), Mary (Hennessy) and Noeleen (Ryan), sons Tom (Taffy), Joe, Philip and John, brothers Tommy, John and Mikey, sister Peggy (Fallon), daughters in law Eileen, Philomena, Jacqueline, sons in law James, Paddy and Eamonn, John’s partner Oonagh, grandchildren, Shane, Thomas, Tomás, Philip, Padraic, Joseph, Arlene, Bríd, Susie, Joseph, Lochlann, Ceri, Dervla, Aoife, Zoe and Eamonn Óg, granddaughters in law Aisling and Lauren, great-grandchildren Cillian and Cayleigh, brother in law John McGrath, sisters in law Peggy Connolly, Diane Toomey and Mary Toomey, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore this Holy Thursday evening from 4.00 PM to 7.30 PM.

Funeral Service on Good Friday at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.com