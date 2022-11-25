Bridget (Bid) Scanlon nee Berkery, Thurles

Reiska, Kilcommon, Thurles

Predeceased by her husband Bud, brother Paddy and sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by her loving niece Kathleen, nephews PJ and Johnny Caplis, nephews in law, nieces in law, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins neighbours, relatives and friends.

November 24th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Reposing this Saturday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6 o’clock with removal at 8 o’clock to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon.

Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

“May she Rest in Peace”