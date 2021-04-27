Bridget ‘Bibi’ Hayes, Glengoole

Bridget (Bibi) Hayes

Ballinastick, Glengoole, Thurles.

Missed by partner Pat, sisters Margaret, Ann and Catherine, niece Ashling, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Bridget’s funeral shall be in accordance with current Covid-19 Regulations.

Reposing at her home in Ballinastick on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to the Church Of Saints Patrick and Oliver Glengoole for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

