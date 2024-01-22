Bridge (Bridie) Spellacy, Portroe

Pallasmore, Portroe, Nenagh.

January 20th 2024, peacefully, at Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Michael, her sisters Margaret (O’ Callaghan) and Mary (O’ Dwyer) and brothers Gerry, Paddy, Ned and John.

Sadly missed by her loving sister Christina Hill (Birmingham), nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Betty and Maureen, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday to The Church of the Holy Spirit Youghalarra (Newtown) for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. Bridie’s Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Bridie received from the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh and previously from the staff of Sue Ryder House.

May she Rest in Peace.