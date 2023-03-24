Bríd O’Dwyer nee Maher, Thurles

Avalon, Clongour, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughter Ellie, son Donal, grandchildren Niamh and Ciaran, daughter-in-law Nikki, sisters Mona (Kinane), Bernie (Barnaville) and Mairead (Murray), brother Mattie, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Mary and Sheila, brothers-in-law Johnny and Mike, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.