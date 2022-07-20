Bríd Collins nee Power, Clonmel

Toberaheena and formerly Old Bridge, Clonmel

Bríd passed away peacefully under the wonderful care of the staff of the Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel on Tuesday morning in the presence of her loving family.

Beloved wife of Jimmy and adored mother of Ger (Harrahill), Brídín (McAleer), Eddie, Joe and Jim, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, sisters Maura (Burke) and Greta (Hewitt), grandchildren Gearóid, Grá, Eve, Jack, Aisling, Niamh, Joseph, Aedín, Colm, Eimear and Ruairí, great-grandchild Alana, sons-in-law Gerard, Damien and Martin, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown with Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Le Chairde Daycare Centre, Clonmel.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook Page.