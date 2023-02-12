Bríd Buckley (Née Ryan), Nenagh and Silvermines

Ballymoylan, Newtown, Nenagh and formerly of Knockinroe, Silvermines.

February 11th 2023, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of John Joe and loving mother of Eoin.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, grandson Cristóir, daughter-in-law Sarah, sister Rita (O’Grady), brother Liam, sister-in-law Pauline, brother-in-law Ger, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94), from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown (E45 HD98), for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.

Bríd’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society www.cancer.ie

May she Rest in Peace.