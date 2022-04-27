Brian Johnson, Cahir

Abbey Crescent, Cahir

Brian died peacefully in Bramleigh Lodge, Cahir. Deeply missed by his wife Pamela, his daughter Sharon, his son Alun, his grandchildren Ben, Kyle & Laura, his great-grandson Nathan, family partners Harvey, Jackie, Samantha, Hannah & Luke, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége will leave Brian’s home on Friday at 12 noon to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations if desired in Brian’s memory to The Irish Guide Dogs Association.