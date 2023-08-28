Brian Connolly, Kilsheelan

Forest View, Ivowen, Kilsheelan.

Brian passed away unexpectedly on Thursday last.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Roisin, children Riain, Sean, Sophie and Daniel, parents Sean & Therese, sisters Síle and Niamh, parents-in-law Ray and Jacinta (Gavigan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to G.R.O.W. https://grow.ie/donate/

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.