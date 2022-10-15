Brian Bourke, Roscrea & Rathcabbin

Aisling House, Roscrea Co. Tipperary E53RH98 / formerly Graigue, Rathcabbin.

Passed away peacefully, Friday, October 14th 2022.

Predeceased by his loving parents Paddy and Teresa, his brothers John and Richard, his sisters Nuala and Dinah.

Brian will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Eamonn and Gerry, his sisters Marian, Josie and Angela, his sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, his Aisling House Family, Martina and Joan, the staff, extended staff and residents of St Anne’s, in particular his long term companion, Tommy, who sadly passed away recently.

May He Rest In Peace

Lying in repose in Aisling House, Roscrea E53 RH98, Sunday 16th, from 5-7pm.

Requiem Mass Monday 17th at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, followed by burial in Bonoham Cemetery.

The mass will be streamed here: http://premieravproductions.com.