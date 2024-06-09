Brendan Hartnett, Roscrea

Rosemary Street, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of the Dean Maxwell Home and surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Kitty and daughter Mary Geraldine.

Deeply regretted by his sons Patrick, Gabriel and Enda, daughters-in-law Miriam and Majella, grandchildren, sister Mary Boyle (Tralee), sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.