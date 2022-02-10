Brendan Gaffney, Kildare and Dublin

Castletown, Leixlip, Co Kildare, late of Donore Avenue, South Circular Road, Dublin and formerly Broadstone, CIE.

Died on February 9th, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender loving care of the wonderful staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Monica, loving son Noel and his wife Sinead, loving daughter Gemma and her husband Stephen and his cherished grandchildren Jessica, Naomi and Jack, brothers Peadar (pre-deceased), Gerry and William and their pre-deceased wives, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours in Leixlip and Moneygall.

Reposing at Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth, on Friday from 4pm-7pm.

Private removal from his residence on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, Kildare for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dunkerrin Cemetery, Frankfort, Co Offaly, arriving at 1.45pm.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://churchmedia.tv/our-ladys-nativity

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Brendan to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, online here https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

